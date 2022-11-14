Exela Technologies GAAP EPS of -$1.38 misses by $0.71, revenue of $264.04M misses by $19.32M

Nov. 14, 2022 6:41 PM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Exela Technologies press release (NASDAQ:XELA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.38 misses by $0.71.
  • Revenue of $264.04M (-5.4% Y/Y) misses by $19.32M.
  • Exela’s European business signed a deal to go public through a merger with CF Acquisition Corp. VIII based on a $220 million valuation
  • Won $87M TCV(1) in Q3; record YTD in new business wins
  • Small-and-Medium-Sized Business (“SMB”) continues strong growth with DMR(2) customers growing 227% and DrySign® users growing 1,244% over Q3 2021
  • Gross margin and operating income improvements in place for 2023
  • Shares -22.33% AH.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.