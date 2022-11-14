Exela Technologies GAAP EPS of -$1.38 misses by $0.71, revenue of $264.04M misses by $19.32M
Nov. 14, 2022 6:41 PM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Exela Technologies press release (NASDAQ:XELA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.38 misses by $0.71.
- Revenue of $264.04M (-5.4% Y/Y) misses by $19.32M.
- Exela’s European business signed a deal to go public through a merger with CF Acquisition Corp. VIII based on a $220 million valuation
- Won $87M TCV(1) in Q3; record YTD in new business wins
- Small-and-Medium-Sized Business (“SMB”) continues strong growth with DMR(2) customers growing 227% and DrySign® users growing 1,244% over Q3 2021
- Gross margin and operating income improvements in place for 2023
- Shares -22.33% AH.
Comments