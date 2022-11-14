Seth Klarman's Baupost adds Lithia Motors, FIS, exits Intel, NexStar, Grab in Q3
- Baupost Group took new holdings in Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), and Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) in Q3, while exiting stakes in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), NexStar Media (NASDAQ:NXST), Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) and Bellring Brands (NYSE:BRBR), according to the firm's 13F filing for Q3 2022.
- The investment firm, headed by Seth Klarman, increased its stakes in Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) to ~1.29M shares from 927K, Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to~3.29M shares from ~2.74M, and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to 3.26M from 2.26M.
- It also reduced its holdings in Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) class C shares to 47.9M shares from 48.4M, Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to 6.78M shares from 6.97M, and Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) to 3.44M shares from 3.56M shares, among others.
- In June, Klarman's Baupost disclosed that it increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group to 5%.
Comments (3)