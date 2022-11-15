Discover credit card delinquency, net charge-off rates rise again in October
- Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) credit card net charge-off rate increased to 2.10% in October from 2.01% in September, as credit card metrics slowly rise to more normal levels.
- However, consumers still appear to be in good shape financially. In October 2019, the net charge-off rate was 3.27%.
- Discover's (DFS) delinquency rate at 2.23% in October rose from 2.11% in September, and compared with 2.58% in October 2019.
- The amount of money the credit card company lent out also climbed, to $85.4B at Oct. 31, 2022 from $83.6B at Sept. 30, 2022 and from $71.0B at Oct. 31, 2021.
- Last week, Bank of America said U.S. discretionary consumer spending per household rose 2.9% Y/Y vs. 3.2% in September.
