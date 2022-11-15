Crude oil closed lower Monday after OPEC reduced its forecast for global oil demand for the fifth time since April, saying the world economy has entered a period of "significant uncertainty and rising challenges" for global crude supplies.

Front-month Nymex crude (CL1:COM) for December delivery settled -3.4% to $85.87/bbl, snapping back-to-back daily gains, while January Brent crude (CO1:COM) closed -2.9% to $93.14/bbl.

OPEC+ now sees this year's growth at 2.55M bbl/day, down 100K bbl/day from its previous forecast, citing downside risks including high inflation, monetary tightening by major central banks, high sovereign debt levels in many regions, tightening labor markets and persisting supply chain constraints, according to the group's latest Monthly Oil Market Report.

Next year, the group expects oil demand to rise by 2.24M bbl/day, also 100K bbl/day lower than its prior outlook.

The report is the last before OPEC+ meets December 4 to set policy.

Separately, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said it foresees oil production in the Permian Basin rising by 39K bbl/day in December to a record 5.49M bbl/day.

Total U.S. crude oil output is expected to increase 91K bbl/day to 9.19M bbl/day next month, which would be its highest since March 2020 at the start of the pandemic in the U.S.

COVID-19 cases climbed in China over the weekend, with Beijing and other major cities reporting record infections on Monday; prices for oil and other commodities prices rallied on Friday after China relaxed some of its COVID prevention and control measures.