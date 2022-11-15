Asia markets mixed while oil falls on China COVID outlook

Japan +0.10%. Japan data - Industrial Production for September 2022, final: -1.7% m/m (prior +3.4%).

Japan data - Q3 GDP (preliminary) -1.2% q/q (annualized) vs. +1.1% expected).

China +1.52%. China October data - retail sales fall y/y, industrial production up.

Hong Kong +3.76%.

Australia -0.07%. Australian weekly consumer confidence survey rose 2.7% w/w.

India -0.22%.

Overnight on Wall Street, all three indices fell with the Nasdaq still leading the way lower. The Dow the best performer but still closed lower at/near the lows for the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average -210.70 points or -0.62% at 33537.15. The S&P 500 -35.40 points or -0.89% at 3957.52 and the Nasdaq Composite fell -127.10 points or -1.12% at 11196.23.

Oil prices extended losses in early Asian trade on Tuesday after OPEC cut its 2022 global demand forecast, while rising Covid-19 case numbers in China clouded the outlook for fuel consumption in the world’s top crude importing nation.

Brent crude futures fell 39 cents, or 0.4%, to $92.75 a barrel by 0133 GMT after settling down 3% on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.31 a barrel, down 56 cents, or 0.7%, after tumbling 3.5% in the previous session.

Gold hovered near a three-month high on Tuesday, as a top U.S. central bank official’s comment raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach on rate hikes, while a stronger dollar kept gains in check.

Spot gold was steady at $1,770.70 per ounce, as of 0122 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 17 in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,771.80 per ounce.

Spot silver was little changed at $21.97 per ounce. Platinum eased 0.3% to $1,017.30 and palladium was down 0.2% at $2,020.70.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.42%; S&P 500 +0.52%; Nasdaq +0.76%.