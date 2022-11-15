Africa Oil GAAP EPS of $0.14, total operating income of $76.5M
Nov. 15, 2022 2:39 AM ETAfrica Oil Corp. (AOIFF), AOI:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Africa Oil press release (OTCPK:AOIFF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.14.
- Total operating income of $76.5M (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Prime achieved an average realized oil price of $101.5/bbl in Q3 2022 (Q3 2021: $58.6/bbl), including premium adjustments.
- In Q3 2022, EBITDAX6 of $210.6 million (Q3 2021 - $192.1 million); and cash generated from operating activities of $62.1 million (Q3 2021: $122.2 million); and robust Net Debt to EBITDAX6 ratio for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, of 0.3x (twelve months ended December 31, 2021 – 0.4x).
- The full year production outlook remains within the management guidance range for both W.I. production (22,500 – 25,500 boepd) and economic entitlement production (23,000 – 27,000 boepd).
Comments