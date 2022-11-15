Sierra Metals Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.02, revenue of $38.8M misses by $7.41M
- Sierra Metals press release (NYSE:SMTS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $38.8M (-36.1% Y/Y) misses by $7.41M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of -$3.9M in Q3 2022, compared to $17.4M in Q3 2021 and $1.4M in Q2 2022.
- $13.7M of cash and cash equivalents and working capital of -$52.3M as at September 30, 2022.
- Copper equivalent production of 16.6 million pounds; a 24% decrease from Q3 2021 and a 7% decrease from Q2 2022.
- Consolidated Q3 2022 throughput of 561,906 tonnes was a 25% decrease over the Q3 2021 throughput of 750,208 tonnes. As compared to Q2 2022, consolidated throughput was 12% lower for Q3 2022.
- Suspension of production and financial guidance remains in effect.
