Peraso Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10, revenue of $3.3M; initiates Q4 guidance

Nov. 15, 2022 2:50 AM ETPeraso Inc. (PRSO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Peraso press release (NASDAQ:PRSO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.10.
  • Revenue of $3.3M (+65.0% Y/Y).
  • On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 50.2%, compared with 43.0% in the prior quarter and 54.5% in the same quarter a year ago. 
  • The company expects total net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be in the range of $3.8 million to $4.1 million, which excludes approximately $1.1 million in anticipated revenue recognition associated with previous product shipments to a customer.

