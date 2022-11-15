China’s October retail and industrial data miss expectations
- Chinese economic activity data for October 2022. Both sales and output missed expectations.
- Retail sales fell by 0.5% in October from a year ago, the first decline since May and industrial production grew by 5%, the data showed.
- Analysts polled by Reuters expected retail sales would slow to 1% year-on-year growth in October, and that industrial production would also slow to 5.2% growth.
- Fixed asset investment for the first 10 months of the year grew by 5.8%, a touch below expectations for maintaining the same pace as September, with a 5.9% increase year-on-year, according to the Reuters poll.
- Investment in real estate declined further in October on a year-to-date basis, while that in manufacturing slowed slightly from September. Investment in infrastructure picked up mildly, to 8.7% year-on-year for 2022 as of October.
- The unemployment rate in cities was unchanged from September, at 5.5% in October. That of young people ages 16 to 24 was also unchanged, at 17.9%.
