China’s October retail and industrial data miss expectations

Nov. 15, 2022 3:01 AM ETFXI, PGJ, EWH, CAF, CYB, GXC, TDF, CHIQ, YINN, YANG, CQQQ, CHIX, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, KBA, CWEB, KUREBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Chinese economic activity data for October 2022. Both sales and output missed expectations.
  • Retail sales fell by 0.5% in October from a year ago, the first decline since May and industrial production grew by 5%, the data showed.
  • Analysts polled by Reuters expected retail sales would slow to 1% year-on-year growth in October, and that industrial production would also slow to 5.2% growth.
  • Fixed asset investment for the first 10 months of the year grew by 5.8%, a touch below expectations for maintaining the same pace as September, with a 5.9% increase year-on-year, according to the Reuters poll.
  • Investment in real estate declined further in October on a year-to-date basis, while that in manufacturing slowed slightly from September. Investment in infrastructure picked up mildly, to 8.7% year-on-year for 2022 as of October.
  • The unemployment rate in cities was unchanged from September, at 5.5% in October. That of young people ages 16 to 24 was also unchanged, at 17.9%.
  • ETFs: (FXI), (KWEB), (CQQQ), (MCHI), (ASHR), (YINN), (TDF), (CHIQ), (GXC), (EWH), (KBA), (YANG), (CXSE), (CAF), (CWEB), (PGJ), (KURE), (CHIX), (CYB).

