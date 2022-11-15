UK employment falls for 2nd time; unemployment rate at 3.6% in Sept, to rise further
- The number of people in work in the UK dropped by 52K in the three months to September, more than twice the market forecast of a 25K drop and following a 109K decline in the previous month. The number of employees decreased, while self-employed workers rose.
- The number of payrolled employees climbed by 74,000 in October to reach a record 29.8 million, signaling the economy remains in strong momentum despite the coming recession.
- However, real pay decline remains a major concern, with the figure tumbling 2.6% in the quarter to September.
- The unemployment rate of 3.6% vs 3.5% expected.
- Average weekly earnings including bonuses in the UK increased by 6.0% year-on-year in the three months to September of 2022, below a 6.1% gain in the three months to August which was the highest reading since the three months to May but above market forecasts of 5.9%.
- Regular pay which excludes bonus payment unexpectedly went up 5.7%, compared with market forecasts and the figure from the previous period of 5.5%.
- ETFs: FXB, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB
