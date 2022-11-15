Japan industrial output down for 1st time in 4 months
Nov. 15, 2022 3:17 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Industrial production in Japan declined by 1.7 percent month-over-month in September 2022, compared with a flash reading of a 1.6 percent drop, after a final 3.4 percent growth a month earlier.
- This was the first fall in industrial output since May, as heightened raw material costs and a slowdown in major automobile production weighed on overall output.
- On a yearly basis, industrial output grew by 9.6 percent in September, accelerating from a 5.8 percent gain in August.
- ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY.
