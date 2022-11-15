Japan economy unexpectedly shrinks in Q3
Nov. 15, 2022 3:21 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Japanese economy unexpectedly shrank 0.3% Q/Q in Q3 of 2022, missing market consensus of a 0.3% growth and reversing from an upwardly revised 1.1% rise in Q2, preliminary data showed. This was the first GDP contraction since Q3 2021, amid global inflation pressures and a slump in the yen.
- Net trade was also a drag on the GDP, as export growth was little changed (1.9% vs 1.8%); while imports accelerated sharply, rising the most in seven quarters (5.2% vs 0.8%).
- ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY.
Comments