SEMrush reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 guidance and initiates Q4 outlook

Nov. 15, 2022 3:52 AM ETSemrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • SEMrush press release (NYSE:SEMR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $65.8M (+33.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.83M.
  • ARR of $267M as of September 30, 2022, up more than 33% year over year.
  • More than 94,000 paying customers as of September 30, 2022, up more than 17% from a year ago.
  • Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in a range of $67.25 million to $67.75 million, ​​up 25 to 26% year over year vs. consensus of $68.17M; Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in a range of $12.5 to $11.5 million, which includes incremental $2 to $1 million of one-time relocation costs related to the winding down of our Russia operations.

  • Full-Year 2022 Financial Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in a range of $252.8 million to $253.3 million vs. consensus of $251.93M, up 34 to 35% year over year; Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in a range of $26 to $25 million, which includes $11 to $10 million of one-time relocation costs related to the winding down of our Russia operations

