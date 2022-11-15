GSK (NYSE:GSK) said on Monday that its first-in-class once-daily oral medicine GSK3036656 was well tolerated and showed early bactericidal activity in people with drug-susceptible pulmonary tuberculosis in a phase 2 trial.

The study, dubbed 201214, had four groups. People were randomized in a 3:1 ratio to receive either GSK3036656 at doses 1 mg, 5 mg, 15 mg, and 30 mg or standard-of-care (SoC) regimen for drug sensitive TB (i.e. Rifafour e-275 or equivalent generic alternative), respectively.

The British pharma giant said that GSK3036656 showed early bactericidal activity with a low, once-daily oral dose after 14 days of treatment.

TB is caused by a type of bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

Anti-mycobacterial activity was shown both in terms of reducing the number of viable TB cells which are able to multiply (colony forming units - CFU), and an increase in the time to detect bacterial growth in culture (time to positivity - TTP), the company added.

In addition, GSK noted that PET CT imaging of the lungs showed a reduction in TB disease over 14 days in all participants taking GSK3036656 30mg.

GSK said that doses of 5 mg to 30 mg showed bactericidal activity as seen by both goals after 14 days. The 30-mg dose had the highest bactericidal activity.

The percentage of people seen with adverse events was similar between SoC and GSK3036656 and no large differences between GSK3036656 and SoC or GSK3036656 dose related trends were seen, according to the company.

The trial was conducted as part of the anTBiotic project, a group which consists of GSK Global Health Medicines R&D (Spain), the University of Tromsø (Norway), Forschungszentrum Borstel (Germany), the University of Cape Town (South Africa) and the TASK Foundation (South Africa).

The project has received funding from the EU's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program.

"The data show that GSK3036656 is a potential new antibiotic for tuberculosis that can be used in low, once daily doses. This can help reduce side effects and is an important characteristic of any new TB drug. GSK3036656 is of a completely new class of antibiotics which makes the chance of drug resistance very low," said Andreas Diacon, Chief Scientific Officer, TASK.

GSK added that the antitubercular agent GSK3036656 will be tested in phase 2b/c studies in different drug regimens.

The aim is to identify a GSK3036656-containing regimen with sufficient tolerability, efficacy and short enough duration to progress to Phase 3 with a high probability of success, the company noted.