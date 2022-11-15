European markets muted as investors gauge economic outlook

London +0.05%. UK October payrolls change +74k vs +69k prior. The U.K.’s tight labor market cooled slightly in the third quarter as the economy went into contraction.

Germany -0.22%. Germany October wholesale price index -0.6% vs +1.6% m/m prior.

France +0.28%. France October final CPI +6.2% vs +6.2% y/y prelim.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was flat by mid-morning, with utilities adding while retail stocks fell.

The muted sentiment comes after a choppy session in the United States on Monday, led by comments from Federal Reserve leaders Lael Brainard and Chris Waller about interest rate hikes.

Spain October final CPI +7.3% vs +7.3% y/y prelim.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than four basis point to 3.82%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than five basis point to 2.10%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 3.35%.