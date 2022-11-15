European markets muted as investors gauge economic outlook

Nov. 15, 2022 4:56 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London +0.05%. UK October payrolls change +74k vs +69k prior. The U.K.’s tight labor market cooled slightly in the third quarter as the economy went into contraction.

Germany -0.22%. Germany October wholesale price index -0.6% vs +1.6% m/m prior.

France +0.28%. France October final CPI +6.2% vs +6.2% y/y prelim.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was flat by mid-morning, with utilities adding while retail stocks fell.

The muted sentiment comes after a choppy session in the United States on Monday, led by comments from Federal Reserve leaders Lael Brainard and Chris Waller about interest rate hikes.

Spain October final CPI +7.3% vs +7.3% y/y prelim.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than four basis point to 3.82%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than five basis point to 2.10%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 3.35%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.