Calliditas' partner Everest gets review of kidney disease drug Nefecon in China
Nov. 15, 2022 5:00 AM ETCalliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT), CLTEFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Calliditas Therapeutics (OTCPK:CLTEF) (NASDAQ:CALT) said China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepted to review Everest Medicines' new drug application (NDA) for kidney disease drug Nefecon.
- Calliditas said that Nefecon, if approved, will be the first-ever approved therapeutic option indicated for primary IgAN treatment in China.
- In March, Calliditas said Everest had filed the NDA to the NMPA for Nefecon to treat treat IgA Nephropathy — a disease which occurs when an antibody called immunoglobulin A (IgA) builds up in the kidneys. This leads to inflammation which can hamper the kidneys' ability to filter waste from the blood.
- Nefecon is sold as Tarpeyo in the U.S. and as Kinpeygo in the EU.
- Calliditas noted that it has a license agreement with Everest to develop and commercialize Nefecon in Greater China, Singapore and South Korea in IgAN.
