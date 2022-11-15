Huya Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.06 beats by $0.07, revenue of $334.4M beats by $11.25M

Nov. 15, 2022 5:03 AM ETHUYA Inc. (HUYA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Huya press release (NYSE:HUYA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.06 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $334.4M (-20.3% Y/Y) beats by $11.25M.
  • Average mobile MAUs of Huya Live for the third quarter of 2022 was 86.0 million, compared with 85.1 million for the same period of 2021.
  • Total number of paying users of Huya Live for the third quarter of 2022 was 5.5 million, compared with 6.0 million for the same period of 2021.
  • As of September 30, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, short-term investments and long-term deposits of $1,547.5M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.