Huya Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.06 beats by $0.07, revenue of $334.4M beats by $11.25M
Nov. 15, 2022 5:03 AM ETHUYA Inc. (HUYA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Huya press release (NYSE:HUYA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.06 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $334.4M (-20.3% Y/Y) beats by $11.25M.
- Average mobile MAUs of Huya Live for the third quarter of 2022 was 86.0 million, compared with 85.1 million for the same period of 2021.
- Total number of paying users of Huya Live for the third quarter of 2022 was 5.5 million, compared with 6.0 million for the same period of 2021.
- As of September 30, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, short-term investments and long-term deposits of $1,547.5M.
