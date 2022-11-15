Allot reports Q3 earnings beat; reaffirms FY22 guidance

Nov. 15, 2022 5:07 AM ETAllot Ltd. (ALLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Allot press release (NASDAQ:ALLT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.28 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $25.04M (-34.5% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 67%.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss was $10.8M.
  • For the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, management reiterates its guidance expectations as follows: Maintaining guidance for full year revenues of $125 million to $130 million vs. consensus of $127.16M, with expectations that full year revenues will trend toward the lower end of the range.
  • Additional recurring security deals to be executed, providing incremental MAR of approximately $180 million for the full year.
  • Continues to expect December 2022 total ARR including SECaaS ARR and Support & Maintenance ARR to be between $50-52 million.
  • Continues to expect December 2022 SECaaS ARR to be approximately $9 million.
  • Continues to expect recurring security revenue to be approximately $7 million for 2022.

