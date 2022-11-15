Tencent reportedly begins new round of layoffs
Nov. 15, 2022 5:29 AM ETTencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has reportedly begun a new round of layoffs across its video streaming, gaming and cloud businesses, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
- The news outlet, citing four sources close to the matter, said the layoffs affect three out of Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) six business divisions - platform and content, gaming-focused interactive entertainment department and cloud and smart industries group.
- The scale of the job cuts is currently unknown.
- Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) headcount fell from 116,213 in March to 110,715 by the end of June.
- The Chinese tech company already cut jobs earlier this year as part of cost cutting measures. It has also shuttered non-core businesses in certain areas, including online education, e-commerce and game live-streaming.
- Several U.S. tech firms, including Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META), Intel (INTC) and Twitter have also laid off thousands of workers in recent weeks.
