Tencent reportedly begins new round of layoffs

Nov. 15, 2022 5:29 AM ETTencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Building of TENCENT company in Shenzhen, China

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has reportedly begun a new round of layoffs across its video streaming, gaming and cloud businesses, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
  • The news outlet, citing four sources close to the matter, said the layoffs affect three out of Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) six business divisions - platform and content, gaming-focused interactive entertainment department and cloud and smart industries group.
  • The scale of the job cuts is currently unknown.
  • Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) headcount fell from 116,213 in March to 110,715 by the end of June.
  • The Chinese tech company already cut jobs earlier this year as part of cost cutting measures. It has also shuttered non-core businesses in certain areas, including online education, e-commerce and game live-streaming.
  • Several U.S. tech firms, including Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META), Intel (INTC) and Twitter have also laid off thousands of workers in recent weeks.

Comments (2)

