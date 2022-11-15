Paysafe strengthens Microsoft partnership

  • Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) shares gained 4% premarket on Tuesday after the payments platform strengthened its relationship with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
  • Paysafe's (PSFE) prepaid eCash solution "paysafecard" is now accepted as a new alternative payment option on Microsoft.com and Xbox.com in U.S. and eight additional countries in Europe. The prepaid payment solution enables consumers to use cash to pay for services online.
  • The ongoing collaboration between the two companies now spans 31 countries. In 22 European countries, this service is also available on the Xbox game console.

