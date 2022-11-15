Corsair Gaming slides after pricing $75M stock offering

Nov. 15, 2022 5:59 AM ETCorsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares fell 7% premarket after the computer peripherals firm priced an underwritten public offering of 4,545,455 shares of common stock at $16.50/share.
  • In addition, Corsair has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 681,818 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
  • The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $75M, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
  • Corsair (CRSR) currently intends to use the net proceeds that it will receive from the offering for general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about November 17, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.