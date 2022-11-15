Corsair Gaming slides after pricing $75M stock offering
Nov. 15, 2022 5:59 AM ETCorsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares fell 7% premarket after the computer peripherals firm priced an underwritten public offering of 4,545,455 shares of common stock at $16.50/share.
- In addition, Corsair has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 681,818 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
- The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $75M, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
- Corsair (CRSR) currently intends to use the net proceeds that it will receive from the offering for general corporate purposes.
- The offering is expected to close on or about November 17, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
