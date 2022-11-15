Home Depot tops consensus in Q3, reaffirms FY2022 guidance
Nov. 15, 2022 6:03 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Home Depot press release (NYSE:HD): Q3 GAAP EPS of $4.24 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $38.87B (+5.6% Y/Y) beats by $910M.
- Comparable sales increased 4.3% and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 4.5%.
- "We delivered another solid performance in the third quarter, driven by strength in project-related categories across the business," said Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO.
- Reaffirms FY2022 Guidance: Total sales growth and comparable sales growth of approximately 3%; Operating margin of approximately 15.4%; Net interest expense of approximately $1.6B; Tax rate of approximately 24.6%; Diluted earnings-per-share-percent-growth to be mid-single digits.
Comments (4)