Alight rises after pricing stock offering by sellers

Nov. 15, 2022 6:05 AM ETAlight, Inc. (ALIT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Alight (NYSE:ALIT) shares gained 4% premarket on Tuesday after the human capital technology and services provider priced an underwritten secondary public offering of 20M shares of its Class A common stock at $7.75/share.
  • The selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3M additional shares of Alight’s (ALIT) Class A common stock.
  • Alight is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about November 17, 2022.

