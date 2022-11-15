Roche's Ventana test gets FDA approval for use with ovarian cancer drug Elahere

Nov. 15, 2022 6:07 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBF), RHHBY, IMGNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Ventana FOLR1 (FOLR1-2.1) RxDx Assay as a companion diagnostic test to identify patients with epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) who are eligible for ImmunoGen's (NASDAQ:IMGN) drug Elahere.
  • Yesterday, the U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval to Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate, to treat platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer in those who have received one to three prior regimens.
  • Roche said the test is the first immunohistochemistry (IHC) companion diagnostic test for these patients who are eligible for Elahere.
  • Roche noted that Folate receptor 1 protein (FOLR1), also known as folate receptor alpha (FRɑ), is expressed at some level in ~90% of ovarian cancers and serves as a predictive biomarker for FOLR1-targeted therapy for patients with EOC.
  • The Swiss drugmaker said the approval was backed by data from a study called SORAYA in which ~35% of patients with ovarian cancer expressed high levels of FRα and were considered FRα-positive by the VENTANA FOLR1 (FOLR1-2.1) RxDx Assay.

