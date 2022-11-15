Oaktree Specialty Lending Non-GAAP NII of $0.18 in-line, TII of $70.1M beats by $4.12M
Nov. 15, 2022 6:11 AM ETOaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Oaktree Specialty Lending press release (NASDAQ:OCSL): Q4 Non-GAAP NII of $0.18 in-line.
- Total investment income of $70.1M (+9.9% Y/Y) beats by $4.12M.
- Armen Panossian, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, said, “We delivered another quarter of exceptional results, ending our fiscal year with strong momentum. Over the course of the year, we prudently grew our portfolio, selectively investing across non-sponsor and sponsor-owned companies, while maintaining excellent credit quality. Additionally, rising base rates supported investment income, given our portfolio’s exposure to floating rate loans. We generated a record level of adjusted net investment income for the year as a result, with an ROE of nearly 10%, and we increased the dividend level by 16%. As we look ahead to fiscal year 2023, we believe our substantial dry powder and defensively positioned portfolio position us well for what looks to be a continuing volatile market environment.”
Comments (2)