Nov. 15, 2022 6:13 AM ETForte Biosciences, Inc. (FBRX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Forte Biosciences press release (NASDAQ:FBRX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.03.
- “Forte is making excellent progress with its lead program FB-102, which is a direct result of the team’s hard work and diligent efforts. FB-102 holds significant potential in a variety of indications with market potential in excess of $6 billion.” said Paul Wagner, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Forte Biosciences. “FB-102 is expected to be in the clinic late 2023 or early 2024. Beyond FB-102, the Forte team continues to explore additional opportunities for pipeline development to drive long-term value creation.”
