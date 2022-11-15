Accenture to acquire data science company ALBERT
Nov. 15, 2022 6:14 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) will acquire Japanese data science company ALBERT as part of a tender offer.
- The tender offer was launched on September 29 and closed on November 14. The number of ALBERT's common shares and stock acquisition rights tendered to Accenture (ACN) significantly exceeds the threshold required for ALBERT to become part of Accenture, equal to two thirds of the ALBERT stock.
- Accenture (ACN) expects to purchase all remaining shares and stock acquisition rights in the coming months. The acquisition will add a large team of data scientists to Accenture to further strengthen its data and AI capabilities for clients.
