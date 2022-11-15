Home Depot (NYSE:HD) notched a characteristically strong earnings result on Tuesday, while maintaining full-year guidance despite concerns on mortgage rates and macroeconomic trends.

For the third quarter, the home improvement retailer recorded $4.24 per diluted share and $38.87 in net sales. Analysts expected $4.11 and $37.88B, respectively. Comparable sales also rose above estimates to 4.3% against a 3.02% expectation.

"We delivered another solid performance in the third quarter, driven by strength in project-related categories across the business," CEO Ted Decker said. "Our team has done a fantastic job serving our customers while continuing to navigate a challenging and dynamic environment."

While the average ticket price rose 8.8% from the prior year as the company contends with inflation, that figure was slightly below the 8.98% expectation. Customer transactions fell 4.3% from the prior year amid the higher prices as well. Additionally, merchandise inventories fell sequentially to $25.7B from $26.1B at the close of July. Analysts had anticipated a far lower $22.96B to be reported.

Moving forward, management expects comparable sales growth of about 3%, slightly below the 3.19% consensus. Diluted EPS are expected to grow in the “mid-single digits” from the prior year.

Shares of the Atlanta-based specialty retailer traded in a volatile manner during Tuesday’s premarket. While the stock initially rose about 2.6%, the stock fell as much as 2.25% as premarket trading progressed.

