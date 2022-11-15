Aramark Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 in-line, revenue of $4.39B beats by $280M

Nov. 15, 2022 6:32 AM ETAramark (ARMK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Aramark  press release (NYSE:ARMK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 in-line.
  • Revenue of $4.39B (+23.7% Y/Y) beats by $280M.
  • FY Outlook:
  • Organic revenue growth between +11% and +13% driven by Net New Business, pricing, and ongoing base recovery;
  • Adjusted Operating Income  growth of +34% to +39%;
  • Free Cash Flow in a range of $475 million to $525 million, before the payment of deferred payroll taxes associated with the CARES Act as well as spin-off and restructuring related costs; and
  • Leverage ratio between 4.0x and 4.5x by the end of the fiscal year.

