Aramark Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 in-line, revenue of $4.39B beats by $280M
Nov. 15, 2022 6:32 AM ETAramark (ARMK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Aramark press release (NYSE:ARMK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 in-line.
- Revenue of $4.39B (+23.7% Y/Y) beats by $280M.
- FY Outlook:
- Organic revenue growth between +11% and +13% driven by Net New Business, pricing, and ongoing base recovery;
- Adjusted Operating Income growth of +34% to +39%;
- Free Cash Flow in a range of $475 million to $525 million, before the payment of deferred payroll taxes associated with the CARES Act as well as spin-off and restructuring related costs; and
- Leverage ratio between 4.0x and 4.5x by the end of the fiscal year.
