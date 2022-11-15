Sea Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.66 beats by $0.29, revenue of $3.2B beats by $190M

Nov. 15, 2022 6:33 AM ETSea Limited (SE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Sea press release (NYSE:SE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.66 beats by $0.29.
  • Revenue of $3.2B (+18.5% Y/Y) beats by $190M.
  • Shares +6.9% PM.
  • E-commerce revenue grew 32.4% Y/Y to $1.98B. Gross orders totaled 2.B, an increase of 21.4% Y/Y.
  • "Given rising macro uncertainties, and with reopening trends having an ongoing effect on the business, we are revising the guidance for digital entertainment. We now expect bookings for the full year of 2022 to be between US$2.6 billion and US$2.8 billion, as compared to the previous guidance of between US$2.9 billion to US$3.1 billion."

