Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) said it launched a a virtual health service called Amazon Clinic for common ailments.

Amazon Clinic is a message-based virtual care service that connects customers with affordable virtual care options for more than 20 common health conditions, such as allergies, acne, and hair loss, according to the company.

The service will initially be available in 32 states.

The platform will enable customers to choose from a network of telehealth providers. After the message-based consultation, the clinician will send a treatment plan via the portal, including any necessary prescriptions to the customer's preferred pharmacy, the company added.

Amazon, however, noted that virtual care is not right for every condition, and if that is the case then the platform we will let the customer know upfront, before they connect with a provider.

Amazon Clinic does not yet accept insurance but if a prescription is part of treatment, its customers may select any pharmacy to fill it, the company noted.

In July, Amazon made further inroads in the healthcare space by announcing that it was acquiring One Medical (ONEM), an operator of a membership-based primary care platform for nearly $3.9B.

