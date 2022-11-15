Illumina to shed 5% of global headcount
Nov. 15, 2022
- Gene sequencing company Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) announced it is reducing about 5% of its global employees in response to the current macro environment. San Diego, CA-based Illumina (ILMN) had 9,825 employees as of January 2022.
- “The Company is proactively realigning Core Illumina operating expenses to reflect the current macro-economic environment while maintaining focus on its innovation roadmap and sustainable long-term growth,” Illumina (ILMN) said in a regulatory filing after the closing bell on Monday.
- The company expects to recognize a restructuring charge in Q4 2022 to reflect the move, including the costs related to operations optimization.
- Illumina (ILMN) shares slipped early this month after the company’s Q3 2022 results, which also included a $3.9B of goodwill impairment related to its GRAIL acquisition.
