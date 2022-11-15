Exicure GAAP EPS of -$1.04, revenue of $2M

Nov. 15, 2022
  • Exicure press release (NASDAQ:XCUR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.04.
  • Revenue of $2M (+-154.3% Y/Y).
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, and restricted cash were $16.8 million as of September 30, 2022, as compared to $48.3 million as of December 31, 2021. The Company expects that its existing cash and cash equivalents (which excludes expected proceeds from the Private Placement as the Private Placement has not closed) will enable it to fund its current operations into the second quarter of 2023.
  • Shares -16.67%

