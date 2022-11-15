Energizer GAAP EPS of -$5.90, revenue of $790.4M beats by $15.47M; initiates FY23 guidance
Nov. 15, 2022 6:55 AM ETEnergizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Energizer press release (NYSE:ENR): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$5.90.
- Revenue of $790.4M (+3.2% Y/Y) beats by $15.47M.
- Outlook FY23: Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $585 million to $615 million, up approximately 10% on a currency-neutral basis at the mid-point, and Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.30 vs. consensus of $3.05, up approximately 12% on a currency-neutral basis at the mid-point. We anticipate negative currency headwinds on earnings of approximately $27 million and $0.30 per share based on September 2022 rates.
