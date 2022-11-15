Meta offers to exchange senior notes

Nov. 15, 2022 7:00 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Erikona/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has filed to exchange up to $2.75B of 3.500% senior notes due 2027.
  • The filing also indicates an offering to exchange $3B of 3.850% senior notes due 2032, $2.75B of 4.450% senior notes due 2052 and $1.5B of 4.650% senior notes due 2062.
  • The terms of the exchange notes are identical in all material respects to the terms of the original notes, except that the Exchange Notes have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the transfer restrictions, registration rights and additional interest provisions relating to the Original Notes do not apply to the exchange notes.
  • Interest on the exchange notes will be paid semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2023.
  • META shares rose 0.5% in premarket trading to $114.82

Comments

