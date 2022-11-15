Aeglea Bio regains Nasdaq compliance

Nov. 15, 2022 7:01 AM ETAeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Clinical-stage biotech Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) announced Tuesday that the company regained Nasdaq compliance related to the minimum closing price after its shares traded at $1.00 or higher over ten consecutive business days through Nov. 11.
  • On July 18, Nasdaq notified that Aeglea (AGLE) was not in compliance with the exchange’s rules for continued listing as its shares had dropped below the minimum closing price of $1.00 for 30 days consecutively.
  • The company had 180 calendar days, or until Jan. 16, to regain compliance, and it received Nasdaq’s notice of regaining compliance on Nov. 14.
  • Aeglea (AGLE) shares added ~61% on Oct. 28 after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to Overweight from Equal Weight, citing an upcoming data readout.

