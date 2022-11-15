Evoqua Water GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.03, revenue of $504.76M beats by $39.38M
Nov. 15, 2022 7:04 AM ETEvoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Evoqua Water press release (NYSE:AQUA): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.33 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $504.76M (+18.5% Y/Y) beats by $39.38M.
- CEO comment: “We enter the new year with a healthy backlog following our second consecutive year with a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.1. We continue to see significant growth opportunities, both organic and inorganic, and will closely monitor our pipeline to respond quickly to changes in our markets and incoming order rates. Our diverse end markets should minimize the effects of economic uncertainty, giving us a balanced outlook for the full year. For fiscal 2023, we expect revenues to be $1.81 to $1.89 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be $310 to $330 million for year-over-year growth of approximately 4% to 9% and approximately 4% to 11%, respectively.”
