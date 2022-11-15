Valvoline Non-GAAP EPS of $0.59, revenue of $335.4M; initiates FY23 guidance
Nov. 15, 2022 7:05 AM ETValvoline Inc. (VVV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Valvoline press release (NYSE:VVV): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.59.
- Revenue of $335.4M (+13.6% Y/Y).
- "With the combination of same-store sales and unit increases, we anticipate 14% to 18% top line growth in fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast to grow 17% to 24% to $370 million to $390 million as margin leverage improves. Our performance in previous recessionary environments gives us confidence in achieving our fiscal 2023 guidance and long-range targets."
- Information regarding the Company's outlook for fiscal 2023 is provided in the table below: Net revenues of $1.4B-$1.5B vs. consensus of $3.67B.
Comments