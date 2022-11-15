Bio-Path GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.03
Nov. 15, 2022 7:06 AM ETBio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bio-Path press release (NASDAQ:BPTH): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.03.
- The third quarter was marked by continued progress across our entire DNAbilize pipeline. It was highlighted by the initiation of our Phase 1/1b study of BP1002 in refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia patients,” said Peter Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Path Holdings. “Looking to the remainder of the year and into 2023, we are well-positioned to maintain this momentum. We look forward to initiating our Phase 1 study of BP1001-A for the treatment of solid tumors later this year and to filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BP1003, a novel liposome-incorporated STAT3 antisense oligodeoxynucleotide, in the first half of 2023.”
