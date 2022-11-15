Krispy Kreme Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.01, revenue of $377.52M beats by $15.09M, reaffirms FY outlook

Nov. 15, 2022 7:10 AM ETKrispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Krispy Kreme press release (NASDAQ:DNUT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $377.52M (+10.1% Y/Y) beats by $15.09M.
  • FY Outlook: The company re-iterates its guidance for the full year 2022 as follows:
  • Net Revenue of $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion vs. consensus of $1.50B
  • Organic Revenue growth of 10% to 12%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $189 million to $195 million
  • Adjusted Net Income to Krispy Kreme shareholders, diluted, of $49 million to $54 million
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.29 to $0.32 vs. consensus of $0.30
  • Approximately 170 million weighted average Diluted shares outstanding
  • Adjusted Income Tax rate between 23% and 25%
  • Capital Expenditures between $105 million to $110 million (approximately 7% of revenue)
  • Net Leverage of approximately 3.6x, including the short-term impact from the U.S. Midwest franchise acquisition and FX headwinds, with a goal of 3.0x by the end of 2023

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.