Nov. 15, 2022 7:10 AM ETKrispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Krispy Kreme press release (NASDAQ:DNUT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $377.52M (+10.1% Y/Y) beats by $15.09M.
- FY Outlook: The company re-iterates its guidance for the full year 2022 as follows:
- Net Revenue of $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion vs. consensus of $1.50B
- Organic Revenue growth of 10% to 12%
- Adjusted EBITDA of $189 million to $195 million
- Adjusted Net Income to Krispy Kreme shareholders, diluted, of $49 million to $54 million
- Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.29 to $0.32 vs. consensus of $0.30
- Approximately 170 million weighted average Diluted shares outstanding
- Adjusted Income Tax rate between 23% and 25%
- Capital Expenditures between $105 million to $110 million (approximately 7% of revenue)
- Net Leverage of approximately 3.6x, including the short-term impact from the U.S. Midwest franchise acquisition and FX headwinds, with a goal of 3.0x by the end of 2023
