Walmart Non-GAAP EPS of $1.50 beats by $0.18, revenue of $152.8B beats by $6B
Nov. 15, 2022 7:12 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Walmart press release (NYSE:WMT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.50 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $152.8B (+8.8% Y/Y) beats by $6B.
- Walmart U.S. comp sales grew 8.2% and 17.4% on a two-year stack.
- eCommerce growth was 16% and 24% on a two-year stack.
- Sam’s Club comp sales increased 10.0%, and 23.9% on a two-year stack.
- Membership income increased 8.0% with member count reaching an all-time high.
- Walmart International net sales were $25.3B, an increase of 7.1%.
- Global advertising business grew over 30%, led by 40% at Walmart Connect in the U.S. and strength in Flipkart Ads.
- Q4 Outlook: Consolidated net sales growth of about 5.5%; Excluding divestitures, consolidated net sales growth of about 6.5%; Walmart U.S. comp sales growth, excluding fuel, of about 5.5%; Consolidated adjusted operating income decline of 6.5% to 7.5%, which improved from the company’s prior guidance of a decline of 9.0% to 11.0% and reflects better performance in the third quarter; Excluding divestitures, consolidated adjusted operating income decline of 5.5% to 6.5%; Adjusted earnings per share decline of 6.0% to 7.0%; Excluding divestitures, adjusted earnings per share decline of 5.0% to 6.0%.
- FY2022 Outlook: Consolidated net sales growth of about 5.5% vs. consensus growth of 5.06%; Excluding divestitures, consolidated net sales growth of about 6.5%; Walmart U.S. comp sales growth, excluding fuel, of about 5.5%; Consolidated adjusted operating income decline of 6.5% to 7.5%, which improved from the company’s prior guidance of a decline of 9.0% to 11.0% and reflects better performance in the third quarter; Excluding divestitures, consolidated adjusted operating income decline of 5.5% to 6.5%; Adjusted earnings per share decline of 6.0% to 7.0% vs. consensus decline of 9.5%; Excluding divestitures, adjusted earnings per share decline of 5.0% to 6.0%.
