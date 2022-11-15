Following Credit Suisse's (NYSE:CS) announcement in October that it will sell most of its Securitized Products Group to Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), the Swiss bank and private equity firm have reached a definitive agreement for the deal, which will significantly de-risk CS's Investment Bank, it said on Tuesday.

The Apollo (APO) transaction for a majority of the SPG portfolio assets, together with the contemplated sale of other portfolio assets to third-party investors, is expected to reduce SPG assets from $75B to ~$20B through a series of transactions expected to be completed by mid-2023, CS said. Financial terms of the Apollo deal weren't disclosed.

When completed, the transactions are expected to achieve a release of risk-weighted assets of up to ~$10B, depending on the scope of assets ultimately transferred. The ~$20B of remaining assets, which will generated income to support the exit from the SPG business, will be managed by Apollo (APO) under an investment management relationship with an expected term of five years to be entered into at the first closing.

Credit Suisse (CS) expects its CET1 capital ratio to be significantly strengthened by the release of of the RWAs and the recognition, upon closing, of the premium paid by Apollo (APO). The final amount of that premium will depend on discount rates and other transaction-related factors.

The Apollo (APO) deal is expected to close in the first half of next year.

Credit Suisse's (CS) CET1 ratio had declined to 12.6% in Q3 2022 from 13.5% in the prior quarter and 14.4% in Q3 2021.

