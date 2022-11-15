Cloud manufacturing firm Fast Radius slides after establishing timeline for Chapter 11 sale process

  • Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares fell 18% Tuesday morning after the cloud manufacturing & digital supply chain company established timeline for Chapter 11 sale process.
  • On Monday, the firm received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware for its proposed sale and marketing procedures, including a bid deadline of Dec. 5, 2022. It is in active discussions with one or more potential partners and continues to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives, including from newly interested parties.
  • The bid procedures specifically allow for a stalking horse bidder, if any, to be named by Nov. 23. The bid deadline will be followed by an auction on Dec. 7 and a target close on Dec. 12, 2022.
  • Fast Radius (FSRD) has gone bankrupt less than a year after its $1.4B SPAC merger with ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities.
  • Its shares have fallen 98% over the past year

