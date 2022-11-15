NovaBay Pharma announces 1-for-35 reverse stock split

Nov. 15, 2022 7:31 AM ETNovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Arrows. Opposing concept

tolgart/iStock via Getty Images

  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) announced that the company’s common stock would start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Nov. 15 after the closing bell following a 1-for-35 reverse stock split.
  • Accordingly, every 35 shares of NBY’s outstanding common stock and every 35 shares held in treasury will convert to one such unit.
  • There will be no decline in the company’s authorized shares of common stock or authorized shares of preferred stock, or the par value of shares.
  • Following the reverse stock split, the number of shares of NBY’s common stock will drop to ~1.9M from ~64.0M.
  • The decision comes after the company’s shareholders approved an amendment to NBY’s Certificate of Incorporation to reflect the reverse stock split during a special stockholders’ meeting on Nov. 10.
  • NovaBay (NBY) said that the reverse stock split is one of the conditions the company had to comply with to close its pending private placement transaction.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.