NovaBay Pharma announces 1-for-35 reverse stock split
Nov. 15, 2022 7:31 AM ETNovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) announced that the company’s common stock would start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Nov. 15 after the closing bell following a 1-for-35 reverse stock split.
- Accordingly, every 35 shares of NBY’s outstanding common stock and every 35 shares held in treasury will convert to one such unit.
- There will be no decline in the company’s authorized shares of common stock or authorized shares of preferred stock, or the par value of shares.
- Following the reverse stock split, the number of shares of NBY’s common stock will drop to ~1.9M from ~64.0M.
- The decision comes after the company’s shareholders approved an amendment to NBY’s Certificate of Incorporation to reflect the reverse stock split during a special stockholders’ meeting on Nov. 10.
- NovaBay (NBY) said that the reverse stock split is one of the conditions the company had to comply with to close its pending private placement transaction.
