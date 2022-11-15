Roche to pay Jnana $50M upfront in pact to discover drugs for cancer, neuro diseases
Nov. 15, 2022 7:34 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RHHBFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) signed a second collaboration and license agreement with Boston-based Jnana Therapeutics to discover small molecule drugs for treating cancer, immune-mediated and neurological diseases.
- Under the agreement, Jnana will receive $50M upfront, near-term milestone payments, and additional potential future milestone payments which could exceed $2B, plus royalties, the companies added.
- Jnana will conduct discovery and preclinical activities against multiple cancer, immune-mediated and neurological disease targets, and Roche will be responsible for development and commercialization of any resulting products.
- Jnana said it will use its RAPID chemoproteomics platform to discover novel small molecule drugs directed to targets in cancer, immune-mediated and neurological diseases.
- "We have been impressed by Jnana's team and their RAPID drug discovery platform, as part of our first collaboration that focused on SLC metabolite transporters," said James Sabry, global head of Roche Pharma Partnering.
