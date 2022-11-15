TotalEnergies, Eni to look for gas at Lebanon-Israel maritime border after deal

Nov. 15, 2022

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) +2.3% pre-market after saying Tuesday it is preparing to begin exploration activities in search of natural gas in the Mediterranean Sea off Lebanon's coast, as a result of last month's U.S.-brokered deal that allowed exploration on the maritime border between Lebanon and Israel.

TotalEnergies (TTE) and partner Eni (E), which hold respective 60% and 40% shares of Block 9 in Lebanese waters, signed a framework agreement with Israel that will allow them to start exploring a prospect that could extend from Block 9 into Israeli waters.

Lebanese officials say the agreement does not represent any form of normalization of relations with Israel, but cash-strapped Lebanon hopes future gas discoveries will help pull the country out of an economic crisis.

