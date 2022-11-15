G&P Acquisition to redeem outstanding shares as business combination to not consummate
Nov. 15, 2022 7:35 AM ETG&P Acquisition Corp. (GAPA)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Special purpose acquisition company G&P Acquisition (NYSE:GAPA) is set to redeem all of its outstanding shares as it does not intend to consummate an initial business combination.
- The company will redeem its class A common stock, par value $0.0001, effective as of Nov. 30. The per-share redemption price will be ~$10.17.
- GAPA said the proposed merger will not be consummated within the required time period.
- The certificate of incorporation says if the company is unable to complete an initial business combination within 20 months of the closing of the IPO, or Nov. 15, it should cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up.
- GAPA shares were trading +0.60% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
