Berry Global Group reports mixed Q4 earnings; initiates FY23 guidance
Nov. 15, 2022 7:37 AM ETBerry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Berry Global Group press release (NYSE:BERY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.19 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $3.4B (-7.1% Y/Y) misses by $240M.
- Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance: Adjusted earnings per share range of $7.30 - $7.80, 8% expected mid-point growth versus comparable prior year vs. consensus of $7.35; Cash flow from operations range of $1.4 - $1.5 billion; free cash flow range of $800 - $900 million expected.
- This guidance assumes a range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion of operating EBITDA, an effective tax rate of 23%, full year depreciation expense of $550 million, and interest expense of $350 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be $600 million. We anticipate the cadence of earnings and cash flow in fiscal 2023, to be very similar to fiscal 2022. The Company expects $600 million or more of our cash flow to be allocated towards share repurchases.
