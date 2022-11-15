Walmart looks to settle opioid lawsuits with $3.1B payout

Retail giant Walmart (NYSE:WMT) became the latest major player in the drug industry to announce a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over opioids sold at its U.S. pharmacies.

The $3.1B proposal from Walmart (WMT) followed similar announcements this month from CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) for about $5B each.

The deals are the product of negotiations with a group of state attorneys general, but they are not final, per Associated Press. While CVS and Walgreens deals would have to be accepted by a critical mass of state and local governments before they are completed, Walmart's plan (WMT) would have to be approved by 43 states.

Earlier in the day, Walmart (WMT) smashed Q3 earnings expectations and announced a $20B buyback plan to send shares about 6.5% higher in premarket trading.