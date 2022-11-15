Capital One credit card delinquency, net charge-offs creep up towards normal

  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) credit card delinquency rate in October increased to 3.17% from 2.97% in September, the company said Tuesday, as the metric creeps closer to pre-pandemic levels. By comparison, its delinquency rate was 3.79% in October 2019.
  • Its net charge-off rate for the month was 2.93%, up 70 basis points from September's 2.23%, but almost a percentage point lower than 3.95% in October 2019.
  • Consumers continued to increase their borrowing in the month. Capital One's (COF) domestic credit card loans stood at $124.2B at the end of October, up from $121.3B at the end of September.
  • COF stock gained 1.6% in Tuesday premarket trading.
  • In Q3, Capital One (COF) prepared for higher delinquencies and charge-offs by increasing its provision for credit losses.

